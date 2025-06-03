CBS Anchor Announces Birth of Baby Boy

A CBS anchor based in Houston, Texas is welcoming a new member of the family.

KHOU 11 anchor and Emmy winner Marcelino Benito welcomed a son, Mateo, to the world with his wife, Rafaella, on April 30. The television station recently aired a segment with pictures of the newborn on full display.

In addition, the couple made a joint Instagram post on May 7.

“A week ago today our world changed in the best way when our little guy arrived. 7 lbs 9 ounces of pure love and joy,” the couple wrote in the post caption.

“Mom and baby Mateo are both healthy and doing great. And big sister Emma is completely in love with her new little brother. Thank you God for this beautiful blessing and thank you all for keeping us in your prayers last week,” the post continued.

Benito’s on-air coworkers couldn’t stop gushing over the newborn.

“Oh, Matteo’s so cute!” one co-anchor said. “Very adorable. That is a good looking family.”