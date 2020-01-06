Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Rare Photos of Both Children With Dad Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas share two children — 19-year-old son Dylan and 16-year-old daughter Carys — and the family recently took a vacation to Zanzibar in Tanzania to close out 2019. On Dec. 29, Zeta-Jones shared a rare family photo of the group of four sitting together on patterned cushions at a table, a view of their destination in the background as they smiled after their meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:01am PST

“Sunday lunch in Zanzibar,” her caption read. “Happy Sunday everyone!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also posted a photo of her kids taking a nap on a couch, dubbing them “Bushed!!!!!!” along with a few animal emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 30, 2019 at 7:03am PST

On Christmas Eve, the Oscar winner posted a video of her family standing in front of a roaring waterfall as they proclaimed, “Happy Holidays from Africa!”

“Greetings to one and all!!” Zeta-Jones captioned the clip along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:29am PST

Dylan is currently attending Brown University, where he is a sophomore. Carys is still in high school, though she has posed for a few magazine covers with her mom, the most recent being a Vanity Fair Spain cover that was released in April 2019. In September 2018, the mother-daughter duo covered Town & Country, where Carys reflected on her upbringing.

“My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” the teen said.

Her mom added that she and her husband made sure their kids mind their manners.

“There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp,” Zeta-Jones shared, adding of her daughter, “She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she’s not doing it to me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bonnie Biess