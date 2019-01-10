‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Welcomes Baby Beau Bobby Bruce With Wife Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman is a dad all over again with the birth of his and wife Laura Perlongo’s second child.

The Catfish host, 34, shared the news of the baby boy named Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman on Instagram Thursday.

“Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman has arrived! A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz,” he captioned a sweet video of himself and Beau. “Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn’t be happier.”

Perlongo also shared a sweet skin-to-skin photo of Beau as well as a video, writing, “BEAU BOBBY BRUCE 1/9/19 Smitten.”

Schulman’s representative told PEOPLE that Beau’s first name and one of his middle names, Bobby, was chosen in honor of Schulman’s father, while Bruce is after Perlongo’s dad.

The couple, who married in July 2017, announced in August that they would be expanding their family, which also includes big sister Cleo James, who turned 2 in October.

View this post on Instagram BEAU BOBBY BRUCE 💫 1/9/19 Smitten. ❤️ A post shared by Laura Perlongo (@lauraperlongo) on Jan 10, 2019 at 8:35am PST

“Cleo is getting a baby brother! It’s gonna be great!” Perlongo, 33, wrote on Instagram at the time of the announcement, posting a photo of herself and Schulman watching their daughter while she clutched an Elmo toy and cried.

“WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil’ guy,” Schulman gushed on Instagram.

Schulman and Perlongo wed in July 2017 in his dad’s East Hampton, New York backyard. “I never imagined I could be this happy,” Schulman told PEOPLE at the time.

Shortly after making the pregnancy announcement, Schulman cradled Perlongo’s baby bump for the cameras on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Schulman struck a goofy smile, while Perlongo glowed in a red suit and casual white crop top.

While Schulman said hello to his newest tot this year, last summer he said goodbye to his longtime Catfish co-host, Max Joseph, who announced he’d be leaving the MTV series after seven seasons.

“Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish,” Joseph said in a statement at the time. “Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev [Schulman] and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

Schulman responded with his own statement, writing that “Working with Max on Catfish has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.”

“What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood. Thanks to Max, over the last six years I’ve learned as much about the internet and society as I have about myself. Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend and one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for.”