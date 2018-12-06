Cardi B Reveals First Photo of Daughter Kulture After Announcing Split From Migos’ Offset

Cardi B finally shared the first photo of her adorable baby girl, Kulture.

Less than a day after the “I Like It” rapper announced her split from rapper Offset, Cardi took to Instagram to show off the first official photo of Kulture.

“My heart,” Cardi wrote on the caption of the adorable photo of the baby, showing Kulture wearing an adorable bib with her name on it and a cute headband as she sat in a pink car seat that matched her outfit.

The photo reveal was a special surprise for her followers as Cardi had said many times before she would never share photos of her daughter, or sell the photos to magazines, because she wanted to protect her privacy.

Fans were delighted to see the adorable baby girl’s face for the first time, taking to the comments section to compliment Cardi.

“She’s so cute… you’re blessed with your daughter, she look like her auntie Henny,” one user wrote, referring to Cardi’s sister Hennessy.

“Woah she is a cutie pa footie… dang Cardi y’all did that,” another Instagram user wrote.

“She is beautiful beyond words thanks for sharing,” a third user commented.

Another user added: “I’m so glad you’re not hiding her anymore! She’s beautiful.”

Cardi shocked her fans Tuesday evening when she announced via Instagram that she and her husband, rapper Offset, were splitting up after one year of marriage.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in the video message.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said.

“It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

“There you go..peace and love,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The couple welcomed baby Kulture back on July 10. The couple secretly wed in late 2017, not revealing their relationship status update until a month before Cardi gave birth.