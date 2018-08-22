Cardi B and Offset Tease First Glimpse of Baby Kulture in New Photo

Cardi B and Offset shared a small peek of their newborn baby Kulture after keeping her under wraps since her birth in July.

The new parents posted a new photo of themselves on Instagram Wednesday as they both looked down at baby Kulture. Though the baby is not visible, the bottom of the snapshot shows a bit of baby hat and some of the newborn’s forehead.

Cardi captioned the photo of herself and her husband, “KultureK.”

The photo comes as Cardi opened the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards pretending to be holding baby Kulture on stage, only to reveal she was cradling a Moonman statue.

Fans of the rapping couple took to the comments section to compliment them.

“Congratulations on the birth of your princess [praise hands emoji] you guys [purple heart]” one user wrote.

Others, however, wondered why Cardi won’t give fans a glimpse of the baby.

“Why you keep hiding her from us waah you such a good mom already [crying emoji; heart emoji],” one user commented.

“Awww I want to see her pretty little face so bad [smiley face emoji],” another one wrote.

“The internet is gonna break when you decide to show your baby girl,” a third one shared.

The rapper revealed soon after her baby was born that she would not be selling photos of her to magazines or posting images on social media of the baby so that she could live outside of the spotlight. Though she will likely show her face eventually.

Despite being at a career high after winning Best New Artist at the awards ceremony Monday, Cardi is taking it easy after the birth of Kulture.

As previously reported, the rapper pulled out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour to spend more time with her new baby, born on June 10.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.”

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she said.

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding,” she added.

Cardi is not slowing down for too long, however, as she said in an Instagram Live in early August that she has more features premiering soon, as well as her own new music expected for a possible fall release.

Enjoy your mommy time Cardi!