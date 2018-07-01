Busy Phillipps Slams Delta After Airline Separates Her From Young Daughter

Busy Phillipps took a shot at Delta Airlines after she and her young daughter were placed on separate flights this week.

Phillipps took to Twitter in her outrage after Delta complicated her travel plans. Her flight was apparently canceled, and when it was re-routed, she and her underage daughter were put onto entirely separate planes.

“Hey Delta!” the actress tweeted on Friday morning. “Thanks for cancelling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and have a 2 HR call time wait! You are terrible!”

Phillipps has two daughters — nine-year-old Birdie, and five-year-old Cricket. Both are likely too young to take a flight by themselves by most parents’ standards, but that’s the situation Phillips was put in. She later assured a fan that she did not actually allow the child to fly alone.

“Why would they separate you from your child?” someone replied to her angry tweet. “Please tell me you didn’t let them fly without you. [Oh my God].”

“No!! I would NEVER!!!!!” Phillipps wrote.

A representative for Delta later offered a statement in response to Us Weekly.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused Ms. Philipps,” it read. “Delta worked quickly to resolve the re-booking issue and coordinated directly with the customer to adjust their travel.”

They also explained that Phillipps and her child had been booked under separate itineraries, which allowed for them to be booked in different flights in the airline’s system. The rep noted that Phillipps had never been physically “separated” from her daughter, and said that she had gotten a refund for the unused ticket. They also said that Delta “extended an additional gesture of goodwill.”

Phillipps may have been looking at more potential locations for her upcoming talk show, Busy Tonight. She documented some of this search in her Instagram Story on Thursday. The show is in the very early stages of development, and it will premiere on E! at a date to be determined.

Phillipps has a prodigious TV resume, but this is the first time she’ll have the opportunity to carry her own show. She was in the main cast of Cougar Town as Laurie Keller until the show came to an end in 2015. She also appeared in Dawson’s Creek, American Dad and, most recently, in a recurring role on Vice Principals.

Phillipps got her start as the rebellious Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks. The show launched her and many other young cast members into massive Hollywood careers. She, like co-stars Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Martin Starr, was all but unknown before the cult classic came out.