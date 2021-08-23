Brooke Shields Shares Teary Photos Dropping Her Daughter off at College

✖

Brooke Shields' oldest daughter is off to college! The actress, 56, took to Instagram Saturday to share moments from move-in weekend as her family helped 18-year-old Rowan Francis Henchy get settled in her university dorm. In the first photo Shields shared, she sits in her daughter's new room as Rowan wraps her arms around her shoulders and smiles for the camera.

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "I love you so. We are so proud of you." Other photos and videos in the gallery included Rowan with her dad, screenwriter Chris Henchy and 15-year-old sister Grier Hammond Henchy, as well as several shots from around the anonymous college's campus.

The final video Shields posted was from the drive home after dropping off her daughter at college for the first time. First showing the road ahead, Shields flips the camera around to show just how teary the moment has made her. "This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make," she wrote. "But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"

Shields has been getting words of encouragement from her famous friends in the comments, including Katie Couric, who left several applauding emojis alongside a heart. Ali Wentworth chimed in, "I got the net right here ready to catch you!!!!" while Helena Christensen added, "Know how it feels baby sending you and Chris love and also so much love to your beautiful daughter."

Shields is one proud mama, celebrating Rowan's prom night back in June before she graduated high school. Rowan's stunning red dress had special significance, as it was actually her mom's from the 1998 Golden Globes. "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Brooke captioned the photo she posted with her oldest on Instagram at the time. "Proud mama!"