Brooke Shields Stuns in Bikini Photo Shoot With Ashley Graham

Brooke Shields is turning up the heat in her power suit. The 52-year-old model and actress stuns in the latest ad campaign for Swimsuits for All alongside model Ashley Graham.

In one behind-the-scenes photo from the campaign for the size-inclusive swimsuit brand, Shields and Graham, 30, stand side-by-side in their suits, both showing off their curves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Loved working with [Ashley Graham] on the [Swimsuits for All] campaign,” Shields captioned the photo with a heart emoji and a “woman crush Wednesday” hashtag.

In another photo taken from the photo shoot, Shields strikes a pose in her red bikini, pursing her matching red lips for the camera as hair and makeup crew members fuss over her look.

“Ready for anything in my [power suit],” she wrote in the caption. “So happy to be part of this [Swimsuits for All] campaign.”

In a video released by the swimsuit brand, Shields and Graham pose along with other models Angela Simmons, Katie Duke and marathon swimmer Pat Gallant Charette for a steamy ad campaign calling the swimsuit the new power suit.

Shields told PEOPLE that she feels more comfortable in a bikini now than she ever did in her twenties.

“Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks,” Shields said. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood. At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”

“When I was younger, I never loved being in a swimsuit because I picked apart the way I looked in them. I would always find a way to cover up,” she shared. “Now, I feel most confident when I’m showing off my body rather than hiding it.”

She also opened up about what she did to prepare for the shoot, adding that she “didn’t do anything special” for the bikini shots other than eat a healthy diet and maintain an active lifestyle.

“It’s all about balance. There’s no set way to be healthy and fit, it really is finding what works for you. I always try to drink a lot of water, get a good night’s sleep and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle,” she said.