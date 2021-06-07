Brooke Shields' Daughter Rowan Wears Her 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom

✖

Brooke Shields was a "proud mama" over the weekend after her daughter pulled a stellar hand-me-down from her closet for prom night. On Saturday, the Blue Lagoon actress, 56, took to Instagram to reveal that her 18-year-old daughter Rowan Francis Henchy, whom she shares with her husband, film producer Chris Henchy, donned the jaw-dropping red gown she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes for her prom night.

Rowan modeled the stunning gown in a series of photos her mother shared on the social media platform. Shields notably wore the gown 23 years earlier when she hit the red carpet for the 1998 awards ceremony when she earned her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan, and in the caption, the beaming mom said that while she "thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998" nothing "could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom." The first image in the gallery featured a sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her daughter posing together. In the second image, Rowan mirrored the pose her mother struck on the red carpet, though for her prom night ensemble, she opted to ditch the red shawl her mother wore on the red carpet.

While Shields completed her look in 1998 with bright-red lipstick and nail polish and a few diamond rings, her daughter opted for more casual accessories. Along with leaving the matching wrap at home, the teen paired the red gown with a corsage and a black Hermes bag. Rowan also went with a natural look and opted to wear her hair down for her big night.

The post sparked plenty of sweet comments from Shields' 1.2 million Instagram followers, including fellow A-list celebrities like Debra Messing. In the comments section of the post, Messing gushed, "OH MY GOD that is so SPECIAL!!!!! I remember you in that gown that night! And now your beautiful daughter gets to make new memories with it." Odd Mom Out creator Jill Kargman added, "That's so cool!" Helena Christensen wrote, "Congratulations to your beautiful funny smart girl."

Along with Rowan, Shields is also mom to 15-year-old Grier Henchy, whom she also shares with her husband. The actress and Henchy married in 2001 following Shields’ divorce from Andre Agassi in 1999.