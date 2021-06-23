Brooke Shields Matches Her Daughters in Matching Swimsuits on the Beach

✖

Brooke Shields looks more like her daughter's sister than a mom as she stuns in a new photo alongside her girls. Her daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy posed with their 56-year-old mother as all three wore matching colored bathing suits while posing on the beach. "Soaking it all in" the actress wrote as her caption.

A number of followers, including a few big-named celebrities popped in to the comment section to share their thoughts. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna used three heart emojis as her comment, while Will & Grace star Debra Messing wrote, "Adorable." Someone else wrote, "Love this pic of you three," while another echoed, "OMG. You three girls! So grown up!"

While all three wore black-and-white checkered printed bathing suits, they seemingly enjoyed their vacation in Southampton, New York. Fans were also happy to see the mom-of-two up and enjoying herself after she recently shared her recovery process after breaking her femur. She took to Instagram to share a video of her walking with assistance after the difficult injury. "Broke my femur. Beginning to mend," she captioned the post. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward."

In a very different look than the one she posted with her daughters, Shields wore a hospital gown with non-slip socks as she makes her way down a hallway. In the video, fans are able to hear she seemed to be in high spirits as she talked her way through physical therapy with her physical therapist. At the time, she was only able to put 20% of her weight on her femur. "The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip."

Shields is huge on staying in shape, especially after her injury. At the time, she also discussed how she was preparing to have knee replacement surgery and encouraged fans to keep in shape during the pandemic. While she enjoys working out each day to stay healthy, she admits that she approaches her workouts from a physical therapy standpoint and takes on each workout a little different than she use to. "It really stems from the maintenance aspect of continuing to activate my muscles. It really started off as me calling my trainer and saying, 'Please, can you FaceTime with me and tell me what I can do?' And it grew from there."