Britney Spears Shows off Bikini Body on Social Media

Today was an absolutely amazing day!!!! Finally got to tell you all about Glory, and had a wonderful time at the beach with my family. Thank you for the love and support 💝💝💝💝💝 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 3, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

Britney Spears is one hot mama!

The singer, who is no stranger to showing off her enviable figure, shared a few bikini snaps on social media this week as she took a break from her Las Vegas residency to relax on the beach in Hawaii.

Spears first shared a video on Instagram of moments from her beach day, set to Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and featuring clips of the pop star lying on the beach, beautiful views of Hawaii and her two sons playing in the ocean.

“Today was an absolutely amazing day!!!!” she captioned the video. “Finally got to tell you all about Glory, and had a wonderful time at the beach with my family. Thank you for the love and support.”

Earlier in the day, Spears had announced that her new album, Glory, would be available on August 26.

In the clip, the singer rocks a red halter-neck bikini, completing her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses. She also posted a later video of herself in a peach two-piece as she lays on the sand waiting for a wave.

“Another great day!” she wrote.