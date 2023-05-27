Britney Spears Reconciles With Mom Lynne After 3 Years - Inside the Moment

Following years of estrangement brought on by her long conservatorship, pop princess Britney Spears has reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears. The reunion comes after the mother-daughter pair hadn't been on speaking terms for three years. During her legal battle, Britney accused her mother of being complicit in her being controlled severely by the conservatorship. Her mother was not in attendance at her summer 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. Despite their reunion, Britney seemingly remains estranged from her father and siblings. But, she's thrilled to have her mother back in her life.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" Britney shared in an Instagram post. "After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

Lynne has tried to mend fences with Britney in recent years. She's defended herself against Britney's claims, while also pleading with her daughter to resolve things, and sending congratulatory messages for major milestones for Britney on social media.

Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade. She was under the guidance of her father, Jamie, and handlers he put in place. SHe was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 following a public mental health crisis, including her infamous shaved head/umbrella moment, and a shotgun Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander.

Days before the reunion with her mother, Britney claimed in a since-deleted social media post that her mother "secretly ruined her life," as PEOPLE reports. Her father has denied any wrongdoing. She's also blasted her sister, Jamie Lynne Spears, for allegedly riding her coattails and not helping her when needed. The Sweet Magnolias star denies such, noting she was barely a teenager when Britney's conservatorship began.