Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Mourns Granger Smith’s Tragic Loss on 1-Year Anniversary of Daughter’s Own Drowning Death

Morgan Miller — whose 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier drowned in a pool last June — sent her support to country music star Granger Smith after he revealed Thursday that his 3-year-old child died in a tragic drowning accident.

On her Instagram Stories Thursday, Miller shared Smith’s photo of himself smiling with his son, River Kelly, in his arms. It was the same photo Smith used to announce the heartbreaking news earlier in the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan wrote, “My heart breaks. Another baby gone too soon.”

On June 10, it will be the one-year anniversary of Morgan and Olympic skier husband Bode Miller‘s daughter’s death.

Morgan also shared several other Stories encouraging her followers to take necessary water safety precautions, including swimming lessons and an alarm system for residential pools that detect drowning, to ensure children are safe around pools.

“Add layers of protection,” she wrote, before adding a video of her 8-month-old son Easton being put face-first into the pool during his swimming lessons and then turning over on his own to float on his back.

“It can truly happen to anyone,” she added. “I urge you to make your babies safer! Sign them up for swim lessons!”

Smith’s representative confirmed that River’s tragic death was due to a drowning accident at home. Smith shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram earlier in the day, writing that his and wife Amber’s son River died “following a tragic accident” where “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Smith wrote.

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” he added. He and Amber also share son Lincoln Monarch, 5, and daughter London, 7.

Smith also requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be sent to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name, as “the doctors, nurses, and staff have been incredible.”

Country music stars like Jason Aldean, Brandy Clark, Randy Houser and many others reached out via social media to Smith to extend their condolences. Read more here.