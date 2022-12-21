Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Miller's Son Asher Suffers Seizure

Olympic medalist Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller's 3-year-old son is back at home following a recent terrifying health scare. On Tuesday, Morgan revealed on her Instagram Story that Asher, one of her and her husband's twin sons, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a febrile seizure, a convulsion in a child that is caused by a fever and occurs in young, healthy kids, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Morgan recounted the recent health scare alongside a photo of her husband holding a sleeping Asher in the hospital. The professional volleyball player wrote over the photo, "Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," as she told fans, "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death." Morgan went on to reveal that she and her husband "took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child." The couple tragically lost their daughter Emmy in a drowning accident in June 2018 when she was just 19 months old.

In a later update, Morgan shared the happy news that little Asher was "home and back to his normal self." Reflecting on the terrifying incident, she wrote, "I am reminded to slow down and realize life's little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need ... Our loved ones, our health and more time. Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for."

Along with Asher, Morgan and her husband are also parents to Nash, 8, Easton, 4, Asher's twin brother, Aksel 3 and Scarlett, 13 months. Bode is also dad to daughter, Dace, 14, and son Nate, 10, from previous relationships. The Millers are also parents to late daughter Emmeline, whom they affectionately called Emmy.

The 19-month-old passed away in the hospital following an accidental drowning at a neighbor's home in 2018. The couple marked four years since their loss this past year. To mark the somber anniversary and celebrate her daughter's life, Morgan shared a video montage to social media, writing, "We miss you so much baby girl. Keep moving mountains."