Olympians Bode and Morgan Miller Welcome New Baby

Congratulations are in order for Olympic medalist Bode Miller and his wife Morgan. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Nov. 26. Morgan gave birth to her daughter, who has not yet been named, at the couple’s Orange County, California, home with the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, with the couple’s bundle of joy weighing in at 8 lbs., 6 oz. and 22.25 inches long at birth, the Millers confirmed to PEOPLE.

Sharing the exciting news with the outlet, Miller and his wife said in a joint statement, “she’s perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full.” Morgan, who later shared the adorably first image of her daughter on Instagram, went on to add, “Bode told me the day after she was born that this is the happiest he thinks he’s ever been in his whole life.” Miller and his wife are already parents to Nash, 6, Easton, 3, 2-year-old twins Asher and Aksel and their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. Miller is also dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships.

At this time, the couple has not named their newest addition, though Morgan shared in June that they were considering incorporating their late daughter’s name into their newborn’s moniker. In the post, Morgan shared that she and her husband had “been thinking so much about names,” going on to admit that choosing a name is something that she and her husband struggle with.

“Those of you who have followed our journey of growing our family know that it is usually pretty hard for us to pick a name and often times it takes us 3-6 weeks after baby is born to decide. We like to meet baby first, see what they look like and experience their personality. Plus, Bode and I never agree,” she wrote. “Most of our kids have family names too or names that have meaning. So we have been toying with the idea of incorporating some part of Emmy’s name; Emeline Grier Miller V.”

Miller and Morgan tied the knot in 2012. They announced in May of this year that they were expecting another child, joking at the time, “we’re finally on our last pregnancy. We’re at the finish line.” The couple later announced they were expecting a girl, with Morgan writing at the time, “there are no words to describe this moment. My heart is overflowing with joy and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!”