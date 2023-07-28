Bode Miller Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Was Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Bode Miller is warning other parents after his 3-year-old son Asher was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. The Olympian shared his story in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday, revealing that some of his children became sick after a construction vehicle was parked in the driveway of their home for "a few hours."

"Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours. Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," wrote the athlete, who is dad to daughter Scarlet, 19 months, 3-year-old twins Asher and Aksel, and sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, with wife Morgan Miller, as well as 10-year-old son Nate and 14-year-old daughter Dace from previous relationships.

"Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning," he continued alongside photos of his toddler at the hospital preserved by PEOPLE. "All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors." Asher previously suffered a febrile seizure in December, Morgan revealed on Instagram at the time, which can be caused by a fever in young children.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," wrote Morgan, referencing the tragic death of the couple's 19-month-old daughter Emmy, who passed away in an accidental drowning in June 2018. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

At the time of Emmy's death, Bode and Morgan said they were "beyond devastated" in a statement on Instagram. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," the post read. "Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

Morgan later described the accident to Savannah Guthrie in July 2018, revealing that Emmy was playing nearby when became "too quiet" for her. "We were mid-conversation, and I just stood up, and I turned, and I walked right to where the boys were, and I said, 'Where's Emmy?' And before Nate could respond, I turned around the door that leads to the backyard – that was closed – had this tiny sliver of light coming through the side. ...And my heart sank, and I opened the door, and she was floating in the pool. And I ran, and I jumped in." She continued, "Guilt is the most difficult thing. I hope and pray and beg that it gets easier."