Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Honors Late Daughter on What Would Have Been Her Third Birthday

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, lost their daughter Emmy in a drowning accident in June 2018, and Morgan remembered her daughter in a touching Instagram post Tuesday on what would have been her third birthday. On Nov. 5, Morgan shared two photos of Emmy on her Instagram Story, the first a shot of her daughter as an infant and the second a snap of the toddler in a pink dress with a bow in her hair.

“Happy birthday baby girl,” she captioned the photos. “Today would have been your 3rd birthday. We miss you so much.”

Bode and Morgan also share son Nash and son Easton, who was born in October 2018, and Bode is dad to two children from a previous relationship. The Olympic skier and his wife are currently expecting twin boys, who are due in mid-November.

In an Instagram post in August, Morgan reflected on losing her daughter while pregnant with her son, sharing that when Easton was born, something changed in her.

“Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life,” she wrote. “The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her. The fear of birthing my son and what that meant …..a monumental step forward….proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop.”

“But let me say this….I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she continued. “Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist.”

Morgan then shared the news of her and Bode’s upcoming baby boys, writing that she knew her daughter had something to do with it.

“Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday,” her post concluded. “We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from [Bode] Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”

