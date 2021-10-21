Blake Lively Blasts ‘Disturbing’ Social Media Post of Her and Ryan Reynolds’ Kids

Blake Lively is speaking out against “disturbing” paparazzi photos of her and Ryan Reynolds’ three children. The actress on Wednesday put the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account on blast after it shared a photo of herself and her husband with daughters James, Inez, and Betty, despite the couples’ numerous please for tabloids to respect their decision to keep their children out of the spotlight. The post has since been deleted.

Commenting on the image, which Lively called “so disturbing,” the A Simple Favor star noted that while she has “personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children,” the account was “still posting” images of her kids. She added, “you said you would stop. You personally promised me,” according to E! News. Lively said, “this is not casual appreciation,” instead describing the behavior as “exploiting very young children.” While Lively noted “some parents are ok with this,” she reiterated that she and Reynolds “Are. NOT.” She also requested that the account “delete” the image, which it later did.

The Gossip Girl alum’s comment drew the support of fans, who also took to the comments with similar messages. Responding to those posts after the image was deleted, the actress wrote on her Instagram Story, “Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

This is not the first time Lively has hit back at tabloids for sharing photos of her children without her consent. Back in July, the actress blasted The Daily Mail Australia after the site’s social accounts posted photos of Lively with her daughters in New York City, including one that appeared to show the actress waving to the camera in an edit that Lively called “deceitful.” Commenting on the post, Lively said she and her children were being stalked by a man “all day,” and it was so bad that “a stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.” Lively explained that when she “tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block.” Lively called the experience “frightening,” and asked the Daily Mail if they do any background checks on the photographers “you pay to stalk children.”

The actress is just one of many celebrity parents to hit back at the trend of paparazzi and social media accounts sharing photos of their children. Back in 2014, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spearheaded the “No Kids Policy,” a push to get news outlets to stop sharing, buying or posting photos of celebrities’ children taken without consent. In July of this year, Gigi Hadid asked the media and fan accounts to stop sharing photos of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai, sharing that she hoped “this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”