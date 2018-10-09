Blac Chyna Says She Would Think About Getting Back Together With Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s romance may not be over for good, as she revealed that she would consider getting back together with Kardashian on Monday.

Chyna gave an interview on Daily Mail TV to kick the week off, admitting that she can imagine a world in which she and the Kardashian clan’s only son get back together. The two share a daughter named Dream, who is approaching her second birthday, and they were engaged for a while as well.

“Maybe, but we’ll see,” Chyna said when asked about reuniting with her daughter’s father.

The 30-year-old model has been locked in legal battle with the Kardashian family almost non-stop since their break-up, claiming that Kardashian’s sisters and mother conspired to sabotage her own reality TV exploits and keep theirs on top. She and her ex starred in a short-lived series called Rob & Chyna alongside Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!, and Chyna said that she does not regret the show at all.

“I wouldn’t change nothing with Rob & Chyna at all ’cause that was our reality,” she said. “The good, the bad and whatever else. I feel like a lot of people misconstrue the whole situation. There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super-smart as Dream. You can look into her face and just tell she was made with love. She’s, like, perfect.”

The Kardashians’ accusations against Chyna are even more shocking. Kardashian claimed that Chyna destroyed the house he was renting from his younger sister, Kylie Jenner, at the time, and even tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger. Chyna, in turn, claimed that any physical violence on her part was in self defense. Kardashian was widely condemned last year for posting nude photos of Chyna online as an apparent act of vengeance.

These days, Chyna said that she is focused first and foremost on motherhood. In addition to Dream, she has a 5-year-old son named King from her previous relationship with rapper Tyga.

“Before, it was all about me. I was kind of, like, really selfish,” she admitted. “But now I have these two little ones, so I have to be more cautious, more aware and more attentive of these little people I created. It’s so different.”

Sources close to Chyna and Kardashian have said that their relationship has improved a lot on recent months.

“Chyna and Rob are co-parenting a lot better than anyone thought they would,” an insider told Us Weekly back in May. “They’re getting along. Everything is fine.”