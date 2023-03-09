Blac Chyna Says Tyga Kicked Her out of His House Amid Kylie Jenner Romance

While Tyga and Avril Lavigne have seemingly gone public with their romance, his ex, Blac Chyna, is opening up about their breakup. In an interview with The Jason Lee Show, Chyna recalls the moment things changed in her then three-year relationship with the "Rack City" rapper. According to her, he kicked her out of his home, and she soon learned he'd done so to be in a full-blown relationship with a then 16-year-old Kylie Jenner. Jenner's relationship with Tyga would be contentious, per reports, and they split after three years together. Jenner quickly moved on to her now ex, rapper Travis Scott, and had two children. Fans may recall Chyna and Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian were once close friends. But Chyna will never forget having to start all over in a foreign city, as she was new to LA at the time of her and Tyga's demise.

"When I got put out and what not…of his house…[he] packed my stuff, put it in the trunk my truck, well his truck at the time," she alleged. Their son, King, split his time between both households afterward, which she says still continues. When asked how she reacted to being kicked out, she said, "[I thought to myself] what's the next moves?"

She infamously began dating Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian, years later. But she insists that was not a strategic move on her end. "Rob didn't come about until four years later…I can't do fake love, I can't do fake people," she said. In fact, she said Rob was the one who pursued her. "When he first reached out, I thought they were trying to set me up," she said.

Because Tyga was still dating Chyna at the time, and she was now dating Rob, spectators assumed it was tons of family drama and awkwardness. "I wouldn't say it was awkward. Honestly, I be in my own world. I block out certain things. I'm really good at it. I have a really good blocking sense. Once I have tunnel vision, that's what it is," she declared.

Due to her past friendship with Kim, Chyna says that her and Kim "had a conversation" once she started dating Rob amid the Tyga/Jenner debacle about Jenner's interference with her relationship. "I don't remember verbatim [what was said during the conversation]."