Blac Chyna Reveals What She's Told Her Kids About Her Major Life Changes

Angela "Blac Chyna" White has explained how she is altering her lifestyle. According to a new interview with Tamron Hall, the social media star, who has just recently started using her birth name, explained her motivation behind the changes that have occurred in both her physical appearance and lifestyle and shared what she's been telling her twin children about the changes that have taken place in both. "A lot was going on in my life, honestly," White said of why she decided to reverse the aesthetic changes she had made, including removing tattoos and facial fillers. She continued, "Like, I had so many negative things that were being attached to me, and to my body and my soul and to my mind, to whereas though it would affect, like, my day-to-day and just different things in my life." White said she had the procedures done because she was insecure and young. "Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment. You know, like being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect, you know. And there's no such thing as that. There's no such thing," White said, noting that she was also motivated by her career at a gentleman's club.

"I was an exotic dancer for six years from the ages of 18 to 24 years old. And being inside the strip club or the gentleman's club, you're looking around, I'm super young, I'm looking at the women like, I'm looking at myself like, 'Okay, that's not it. This is not gonna make the money. This is not gonna do it.' So, I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should've just waited until I was older because that's gonna happen," She shared. "At 19, 18 years old, your body's not developed. And you know, in my mindset, I wasn't thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong." White added, "It was the golden ticket. I was not worried about it [the health risks] at all because at the time this wasn't something that regular women could get. It was only in the trans community. So this is a long time ago, you guys. You have to think, that was what? 2007?" In addition, she included her two children, King, 10, and Dream, 6, who she shares with her exes, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively, by involving them. While she hasn't told them about her changes, White says she leads "by example."

"You know, I haven't really told them anything. I just lead by example. Like if I'm working out, they work out with me. I ask them to come to church with me," White explained. "They're like, 'How far is it?' And I'm like, 'Oh God.' Because it's actually really far. I drive an hour and five minutes to my church and an hour and thirty minutes back every Sunday." White has also taken action in her career due to the physical and lifestyle changes she has undergone, such as leaving the internet content subscription service, OnlyFans, and not posting about and attending events that she no longer had any interest in attending. "I been stopped a lot of that stuff, but I just never was vocal about it. I been stopped my OnlyFans all the way in December. I just didn't really speak about it," she said. "I been stopped doing hostings at clubs and all of these things. I been stopped doing certain posts that I didn't want to do anymore with like certain products and things like that. I was quietly pulling out." She is also finished with the surgery, saying, "I'm done with it y'all. No more."