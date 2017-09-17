Blac Chyna Enjoys Family Time After Reaching Custody Agreement With Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and ex fiancé Rob Kardashian just reached a settlement concerning the custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Kardashian, 30, celebrated the agreement with a photo of his daughter, and Chyna, who’s real name is Angela White, marked the occasion in a similar way. The 29-year-old also model shared numerous photos and video of Dream on Snapchat.

The 10-month-old toddler is seen roaming around her mom’s home. She plays, crawls and snacks all why her mom documents the joyous occasion. Along with the solo shots of Dream, Chyna also recorded several clips of the infant playing with Chyna’s son with Tyga, 4-year-old King Stevenson.

King toys with the Dream as she sits in her high-chair and tries to get some attention from the camera.

The terms of the custody agreement include Chyna receiving $20,000 a month from Kardashian in child support. He will receive just a bit more than 50 percent of custody time.

Chyna has also reportedly agreed to drop the domestic violence allegations she filed against Kardashian in July.

