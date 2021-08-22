Bindi Irwin Shares Big Baby Update Alongside the Cutest Photo

✖

Bindi Irwin is enjoying life as a new mom to her daughter Grace. On Instagram, Irwin shared the latest update about her newborn, telling her followers that her daughter is showing signs of teething. Irwin gave birth to her first child back in March. She shares baby Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell.

To mark her daughter's latest milestone, Irwin posted an incredibly adorable photo of herself and Grace. In the snap, Irwin can be seen cuddling her daughter while the little one shares a bright smile for the camera. The 23-year-old noted in her caption that the photo was taken by Powell while on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. Her sweet photo came alongside an equally sweet caption about spending time with her baby.

"Time on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve is incredibly special," Irwin began, regarding the reserve that was named after her late father. "While we’ve been here our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs. Early mornings and not much sleep for any of us. However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it." Irwin has been sharing numerous updates about her daughter ever since she gave birth in March.

Irwin and Powell welcomed their first child on March 25 of this year, which also happened to have been their first wedding anniversary. They shared that their daughter's full name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Her middle names pay tribute to Irwin's father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 during a diving expedition. Grace's middle names Warrior Irwin pay tribute to Steve and his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior. Their child's first name also has some close ties to their family. The name Grace ties back to Irwin's great-grandmother and relatives in Powell's family dating back to the 1700s.

The couple first announced that they were expecting in August 2020. At the time, Irwin posted a photo of herself and Powell holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fit for their little one. She wrote alongside the snap, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." The conservationist added that she and her husband "couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives."