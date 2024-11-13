Emily Blunt’s Hilarious Reaction to Husband John Krasinski’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Win

Emily Blunt apparently has some big plans after her husband, John Krasinski, was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. After The Office alum was crowned this year’s winner during the Nov. 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Krasinski, 45, told PEOPLE that his wife was “very excited” when she learned of the news.

“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” Krasinski said. He even revealed that Blunt, whom he married in 2010 and shares daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, with, teased a little home renovation by hilariously suggesting they cover their home in wallpaper of his cover.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think,” he said. “My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

The actor also noted that the new title will likely come with some changes to his life, joking, “I think it’s going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.”

Being crowned this year’s winner was no easy feat. Krasinski, who took over for 2023 winner Patrick Dempsey, had some fierce competition, with numerous other men picking up some impressive accolades. Twilight actor Robert Pattinson won the title of Sexiest First-Time Dad after welcoming a baby girl with Suki Waterhouse earlier this year, and HGTV star Chip Gaines landed the title of Sexiest Handy Man. Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey also picked up accolades. Reacting to his win of the most-coveted title, Krasinski admitted that it was “just immediate blackout, actually.”

“Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked,” he quipped. “That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Krasinski is just the latest man to be crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive. The annual tradition dates back to 1985, when Mel Gibson was named the very first celebrity to be given the title. Other past winners include Patrick Swayze (1991), George Clooney (1997), Brad Pitt (2000), Hugh Jackman (2008), and John Legend (2019). Michael B. Jordan was crowned in 2020, with Paul Rudd receiving the honor in 2021. Chris Evans was crowned in 2022, joking at the time, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Krasinski is best known for his portrayal of Jim Halpert on the sitcom The Office, as well as a former Marine turned CIA agent in Jack Ryan. He also directed and starred alongside Blunt in the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place, and wrote, produced, and directed, 2024’s IF.