Billy Baldwin Reveals 16-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Diagnosis, Underwent 28 Rounds of Chemo

Billy Baldwin has revealed that his son Vance fought cancer and won without ever letting the public know. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, he praised his son for his demeanor through such a difficult time. Baldwin posted a screenshot of his son’s own post about the cancer battle. Vance has a private Instagram account, but Baldwin shared this one post for the whole world to see. It showed a photo of the 16-year-old buttoning up a patterned white shirt. The second snap zoomed in to show that the pattern was a web of tiny letters reading “f— cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Baldwin (@thebillybaldwin) on Oct 3, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT

“Got diagnosed a year ago today, been clear for months now,” Vance wrote, with the hashtag “f— cancer” for emphasis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A year ago today my son Vance was diagnosed with cancer… he was 16 years old,” Baldwin added. “He kept it very quiet… we all did. He went through 28 rounds of chemo yet stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible… every single day.”

“Kid’s a tough son of a b—,” he went on. “Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold. Courage, strength, bravery, attitude, warrior… never seen anything like it. Never been prouder. Love you son.”

While the public did not know about Vance’s condition, Baldwin explained that some people in their lives did. He went on to thank everyone who had been there to support his family during Vance’s treatment.

“So much love & gratitude for how all his boys, teachers, coaches, parents… the whole SB community stepped up for him during this difficult time,” Baldwin wrote. “Thanks gang… you know who you are… Vance, Chynna, Jameson, Brooke & I love you all. Your love, kindness & support definitely helped get him/ us through this difficult time. Thank you [Dr. Lawrence Piro]… you are an amazing man!!”

Fans flooded Baldwin’s comments with fresh support, praising Baldwin and Vance both for their strength. Some comments came from other celebrities, including Cindy Crawford, his wife Chynna Phillips and others.

Vance’s renewed health comes just in time for more good news in the Baldwin family. Last month, Alec Baldwin‘s wife Hilaria revealed that the two are expecting another baby. Vance will now be the older cousin to a new celebrity baby, and the family couldn’t be more excited.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” Hilaria wrote. “We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”