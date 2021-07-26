'Big Brother' Stars Welcome First Child Together 5 Years After Meeting on Show

✖

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are proud new parents! On Friday, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram Friday afternoon, sharing that their bundle of joy arrived at 8:01 a.m. on July 23, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.

In a heartfelt message shared to both of their accounts, Arroyo thanked their followers "for all your prayers and support" before he shared that "today was absolutely amazing & perfect" as he revealed the birth of his son "via cesarean." The reality TV personality, who shared the news alongside a sweet image of the newborn's hand holding onto Franzel's finger, said both mom and baby were "healthy and doing great" and "currently cuddling & he latched immediately!!" He added that he and Franzel were "taking our skin to skin time super seriously," the proud new dad quipping that "we haven't put him down, we are fighting over him actually." Of the image, Arroyo wrote, "Anyways when I was changing his first poopy diaper I caught this photo of them two." He ended the announcement, "SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED. We are so so excited & can't wait to share him with the world!"

Little Victor's birth came just six months after the couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared news of their "lil sidekick" with a photo of themselves surrounded by snacks in bed. In the photo, Franzel rested her hand on her growing baby bump as a sign read, "Nic + Vic --> Lil Sidekick July 2021." She wrote in the caption that they were "SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful."

In June, just a month ahead of the birth, the couple shared they planned to name their bundle of joy Victor Arroyo IV after Arroyo's father. However, Franzel "insisted" on a nickname for their son because "I know people who are 60 years old and they're still 'little Johnny' & they don’t like it. Another thing — my closest people call me Coco & I love it. It stuck and I’ve had it since I was a baby so that's what I'm hoping Arrow feels too! It's fun having a name that people who really know you refer to you as."

Arroyo and Franzel were competitors during Big Brother Season 18, which aired during summer 2016. During the show, Franzel was in a "showmance" with fellow competitor Corey Brooks, though they broke up after the finale, and Franzel started dating in summer 2017. In 2018, Arroyo dropped to one knee and popped the question, with the couple tying the knot in a small ceremony in Orange Lake, Florida in March.