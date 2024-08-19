Former 'Bachelor' Expecting First Child With Wife: Congrats to Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke

Bachelor Nation is getting a little bigger! Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and his wife, Jessica Clarke, announced on Sunday, Aug. 18, that they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

The 35-year-old reality star and 29-year-old expectant mother announced their big baby news in a sweet Instagram Reel that featured moments from throughout their lives together, from their engagement to their wedding and beyond.

The video, which was set to country singer Cody Johnson's song "On My Way to You," also showed Clarke seemingly going through hormone injections before their dog Waylon could be seen wearing a bandana reading "Big Brother" and the couple's family was shown reacting to their pregnancy news. Higgins and Clarke then showed footage of their baby's sonogram at 12 weeks into her pregnancy as they captioned the video, "The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February."

Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate the couple in the comments section. Former Bachelor Jason Mesnick commented, "Congratulations buddy!" as former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin added, "Congrats to your growing family! That baby will be so so loved!" and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, "Omgggggg! So happy for you guys!" Even The Golden Bachelorette's first lead, Joan Vassos, weighed in, commenting, "What a lucky baby having you both as parents!!!" She then teased, "Little Joanie Higgins sounds good...I'm just saying."

Higgins and Clarke first met on social media in 2018 and would go on to tie the knot in November 2021 in a stunning ceremony at The Estate near Nashville. In 2022, Higgins opened up about his and Clarke's plans to expand their family in the future during an interview with E! News.

"We're excited for kids," he told the outlet at the time. "I believe that, God willing, we will have kids. But right now it's not a conversation we have often and it's not something I believe either of us are craving. You know, you hear the 'baby fever,' I don't know if either of us have baby fever right now."

On June 19, Higgins penned a heartfelt birthday message to his bride on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the girl who makes my life more meaningful and more full of love," he wrote. "Happy birthday to the purest,sweetest, kindest, joyful, peaceful, and beautiful person walking on this earth. She deserves a bunch of happy birthday wishes today. I love you very much."