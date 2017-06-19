Beyonce’s Twins Still in Hospital With ‘Minor Issue’

While the world continues to celebrate the birth of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, a new report says that the doctors have yet to clear them to leave the hospital.

According to TMZ, a source close to the situation said that even though Beyoncé gave birth on Monday, she and the babies remain in the hospital due to a “minor issue.”

There have been no further reports to indicate what it might be, but the source did indicate that Beyoncé seems to be fine.

At this time there is no confirmation of when they’ll be released.

As previously reported by multiple outlets, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, early last week.

This story is developing and was originally published by our partners at www.popculture.com.

