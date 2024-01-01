'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Ian Ziering Comforts Crying Daughter After Biker Attack

Moments after Ian Ziering was involved in a street fight with a biker group in Hollywood on New Year's Eve, he rushed to comfort his daughter who was crying over the matter. In a video published by TMZ, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor snapped back into dad mode after the fight ended, rushing over to his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, who was clearly upset and crying. He wrapped his arms around her and kissed the top of her head, asking if she was OK. Watch the video here.

As previously reported, Ziering was involved in a fight on Hollywood Boulevard Sunday with a group of people riding motorcycles and motorized mini-bikes. Video of the incident did not show the lead-up to the brawl, but Ziering appeared to have gotten out of his car to confront the bikers slowing down traffic.

Once Ziering confronted one of the bikers, violence quickly began. With many onlookers shouting from the sidewalk, Ziering fought back for a moment before more bikers arrived, ganging up on him and beating him. Flanked by a few bikers, Ziering ran for the sidewalk away from the street where the fight broke out but then rushed to the other side of the street to console Mia. The two appeared to be physically fine.

TMZ reports that police are now investigating the brawl after an official report was filed with Ziering's name listed as the victim. The outlet reported that Ziering and the bikers left the area but that police were made aware of the incident later. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that police responded to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. on reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly.

Ziering, 59, was most recently in the spotlight in 2019 during the run of BH90210, an ultra-meta revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 in which most of the star cast members played heightened versions of themselves in a show about reviving the popular drama series. In BH90210, Ziering played up his success with the Sharknado franchise. Later that year, Ziering and his wife of nine years, Erin Ludwig, divorced.