‘BH90210’ Star Ian Ziering and Wife Erin Ludwig Divorcing After 9 Years Together

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering and his wife, Erin Ludwig, announced plans to divorce after nine years together. Ziering broke the news himself on Instagram Thursday, with Ludwig sharing her own statement on the social media network. Ludwig revealed in her post that Ziering “asked for a divorce.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” Ziering wrote on Instagram. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

Ziering continued, “It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational. Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian.”

Ludwig also shared a long statement on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself at a Los Angeles beach.

“I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i just went with my favorite one of myself?” Ludwig wrote. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up.”

She continued, “Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”

Ziering and Ludwig, a lifestyle blogger, are parents to two daughters, Mia, 8, and Penna, 6. The couple married in May 2010.

This was Ziering’s second marriage. He was previously married to Nikki Schieler from 1997 to 2002.

Ziering is best known for playing Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recently starred in DC Universe’s Swamp Thing as Blue Devil. He rejoined his 90210 co-stars for this summer’s BH90210 on Fox, playing a caricatured version of himself. Coincidentally, Ziering’s character was going through a divorce in the show.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images