‘BH90210’ Finally Paid Tribute to Ian Ziering’s ‘Sharknado’ Role, and Fans Want More

BH90210 gave fans the most subtle nod to one of its star’s biggest movie franchise successes. The second episode of the Fox summer event series reuniting Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty honored the Sharknado franchise with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment during Wednesday’s all new episode.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Episode 2: “The Pitch”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second episode of the meta reboot event series saw as the original cast members got together to face the consequences of their actions in Las Vegas, as Tori worked to convince them to sign on for an official reboot she planned to pitch to Fox.

The cast (sans Shannen) all gathered in a Los Angeles courthouse to face charges for Tori stealing the dress and destroying property in Vegas, with massive crowds gathered outside the courthouse to meet the beloved cast.

During the cast’s arrival, which felt more like a red carpet appearance than a court hearing, the show gave a subtle nod to Ian’s hit SyFy movie franchise, Sharknado, when he held and signed a poster of the film for a fan as he talked to Tori early in the episode.

Fans of the series had been hoping to see some kind of reference to Ziering’s real-life movie career, and the fan-favorite shark-themed television movie, since the first episode. And while the moment was a quick tribute, fans were quick to point out their excitement on social media.

Sharknado is a six-film franchise released by Syfy which started in 2013. The films starred Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as Fin Shepard and April Wexler, a couple who repeatedly find “sharknadoes” wherever they go. The film series reached its end in 2018, with The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Aside from BH90210, Ziering is also set to lead a new Syfy movie called Zombie Tidal Wave. The actor plays Hunter Shaw, a fisherman who is forced to be a small town’s hero when a zombie-slinging tidal wave causes chaos in the community.

With BH90210‘s Ian focused on his failed marriage and his business endeavors, it’s unclear if the show will address him as a real-life Syfy hero in future episodes.

#BH90210 Hmmm it’s interesting to think that at this point in their careers, Ian( Sharknado) Ziering is probably the only actor from this group people even know these days. — Cleo Creech (@CleoCreech) August 14, 2019

Yes a Sharknado reference! #BH90210 — Sarah M. Manley, MA (@smmanley) August 15, 2019

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX. Zombie Tidal Wave premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Syfy.