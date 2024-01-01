'90210' Star Ian Ziering Beaten By Bikers in Hollywood

Ian Ziering defaulted to Sharnado mode on New Year's Eve, closing out his years by getting attacked during an incident with some bikers in Hollywood. According to TMZ, Ziering can be seen in video approaching some of the bikers and mini-bikes that swarmed into traffic. The 90210 alum seems to have exited his own vehicle, but things quickly escalate beyond words. Watch the shocking video here.

In the video posted by TMZ, Ziering confronts one of the bikers and violence quickly starts. Many people just keep watching on the side as Ziering fights back for a moment before more bikers arrive and start to beat on Ziering. As TMZ notes, Ziering decides to flee at this point and fights his way from the area and toward the sidewalk. He seems to leave his vehicle behind for the moment, but does return to his vehicle after the incident ended.

According to TMZ, both Ziering and the bikers left the area though police later said they were made aware of the incident and are reaching out to those involved. They responded to the scene around 3 p.m. local time.

Ziering was last in the spotlight during the 2019 BH90210 revival, playing up his success with the Sharknado franchise. He ended up going through a divorce with his wife Erin Ludwig after spending 9 years together.

'90210' alum Ian Ziering's tribute to Luke Perry brings fans to tears: "He was this guy" https://t.co/0DuFz2079v pic.twitter.com/zftpHpFCx8 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 8, 2019

The TV star has earned a lot of praise, derision, and a few apologies over the years. Shannen Doherty praised her former co-star for his support through her cancer battle at the time. The 90210 alum shared a kind note he sent her during the run-up to the series' return. "I got sent this today by someone very special. Someone who for the last two months, has made me laugh, smile, contemplate and has built me up when I've been low. [Ian Ziering] thank you," Doherty wrote.

"One day you will tell your story of how you've overcome what you're going through now, and it will become part of someone else's survival guide," the note reads. Ziering has not spoken out about the incident yet.