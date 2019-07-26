Shannen Doherty Praises ‘BH90210’ Co-Star Ian Ziering for Help During ‘Low’ Times

Shannen Doherty is praising her BH90210 co-star Ian Ziering. The actress took to Instagram Thursday to say a few kind words about her friends for standing by her through hard times she went through, sharing a positive message he shared with her.

The Heathers star shared a photo of sidewalk art on social media that Ziering sent her, which read: “One day you will tell your story of how you’ve overcome what you’re going through now, and it will become part of someone else’s survival guide.”

Doherty shouted out her co-star on the upcoming Fox series in the caption, writing: “I got sent this today by someone very special. Someone who for the last two months, has made me laugh, smile, contemplate and has built me up when I’ve been low. [Ian Ziering] thank you.”

Fans of the actress took to the comments section to share their stories of dark times, as they thanked her for sharing the inspiring message.

“Inspiring words… I’ve been in recovery the past 6 months with stage 3 heart failure cardiomyopathy. I always enjoy your posts, you are such a ‘real’, strong lady and I admire you,” one fan shared.

“Beautiful words!! Right now I am struggling. My moms [birthday] is tomorrow. This will be my 2nd year without her. My heart hurts,” another user commented.

“Thank you for this. My husband of almost 18 years and I are separating and I’m going to be parenting our four kids alone. I deal with chronic pain, depression, and anxiety and I don’t know if I can do it. Sometimes I feel like I’ll never own a home, travel, or find beauty in life again,” a third user wrote.

Doherty and Ziering have been busy working alongside the original cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 on filming the new six-episode revival series.

The actress, who is a breast cancer survivor, has been open about her ongoing health concerns in the past, Us Weekly reported. She told Health magazine for the publication’s March issue that despite her cancer remission, she has “fear” about starting a family with husband Kurt Iswarienko.

“We’re having conversations about an egg donor, maybe adoption,” she said at the time. “But there’s fear there. Am I going to last five years? Ten years? I certainly wouldn’t want my 10-year-old burying a mother.”

She added: “I’ve always wanted a kid. But maybe I’m supposed to mother in a different way.”

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m ET on Fox.