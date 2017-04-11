Beverley Mitchell Threw Her Daughter the Cutest Mermaid-Themed Birthday Party

We love that #7thHeaven alum @beverleymitchel chose Mabel’s Labels to tag the gift bags at her daughter’s 4th bday! https://t.co/yVjq6rnVvG pic.twitter.com/WQW8uTcvgF — Mabel’s Labels (@mabelhood) April 11, 2017

Beverley Mitchell‘s daughter Kenzie Lynne turned four recently, and the actress made sure to give her little girl a party she wouldn’t forget.

Mitchell held Kenzie’s party at Heal the Bay’s Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, and the mermaid-themed bash was just as picturesque as it sounds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She loved her party at the aquarium because she got to see all the fish in our bay and learn how she can help protect the with Heal the Bay,” Mitchell told PEOPLE.

MORE: Beverley Mitchell Reveals the Reason She Doesn’t Have Nannies

The party featured plenty of gorgeous flowers, gift bags, a mermaid cake made out of cupcakes and plenty of food for guests.

The actress and husband Michael Cameron made sure partygoers could learn about the creatures who call the aquarium home, and Kenzie also helped to ensure her guests had a great time.

“She was crazy about her mermaid cupcake cake and loved helping pass them out!” Mitchell said of Kenzie. “She loved sending her friends home with presents.”

“I can’t believe it’s already been four years! Michael and I are so blown away by the kindness and joy this little girl brings to all that meet her,” the actress added. “We couldn’t be more proud and she has brought us a love that we could never have imagined. We are so grateful she choose us!”

Mitchell is also mom to son Hutton Michael, 2, and the 7th Heaven star made sure to share a photo of him from the event as well.

“This face!!!” she wrote.

Check out some more snaps from the bash below.

This face!!! Moment captured by @thebillhorn today at Kenzie’s birthday party A post shared by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

A post shared by Polkatots Cupcakes (@polkatots) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

[H/T Twitter / @mabelhood]

Related:

Jessica Biel Just Threw It Way Back With ‘7th Heaven’ Costar Beverley Mitchell and We Can’t Handle It

Beverley Mitchell Shares Amazing ‘7th Heaven’ Throwback Photos for Show’s 20-Year Anniversary