Aisling Bea is officially a mom after welcoming her first child with her partner Jack Freeman. The Irish comedian and actress, 40, shared the exciting news in a hilarious tongue in cheek "trip advisor review of Pregnancy," which she uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 26 alongside a gallery of images from her pregnancy journey. The carousel ended with a photo of the new mom cradling her newborn on her chest.

"Trip advisor review of Pregnancy: One star," the comedian wrote before sharing a long lists of "negatives" from her pregnancy journey, including "no breakfast included," "limited drinks menu," "expensive," and it being "not as described online or in pictures." She quipped that it reminded her "as described online or in pictures."

"UTIs, bleeding, depression, cramps, insomnia, nosebleeds, sinus blockage, migraines, vomiting, being randomly touched by people without asking, bones mushing, organs moving, skin stretching, being told that you'll forget all the pain/that it's a privilege / that it will all be "worth it" in the end," he continued. "Heightened awareness of climate change & worst of all- boredom- all described as « normal » and was repeatedly recommended « a nice bath » as a fix to all of the above."

However, there were some "positives," with Bea continuing, "Bath quite nice. Lots of help with bags at end of stay. Before checking out, nearby kebab shop man provided free extra chips and quite a flirty wink, which I appreciated." Referencing her newborn, she sweetly added that she "as given a little gift at check out which is, admittedly, quite cute."

Bea first announced she was expecting back in June, when she pulled out all the stops for a star-studded pregnancy announcement at Big Slick '24, where she debuted her baby bump on stage. Bea recruited the help of Sheryl Crow, comedian Seth Herzog, Taylor Swift's boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce, and her Living With Yourself co-star Paul Rudd, later uploading images and videos from the event to Instagram, where she shared the news with her fans, writing, "Dignity intact. Got pregnant so I could try and put something beside Paul Rudd's face to make him look older." She later edited the post to confirm, "**edit to save myself admin. Yes I am pregnant. This time it's not a joke about bread," referencing a 2021 post that sparked pregnancy rumors when she was seen cradling her belly.

Little is known about Aisling's relationship with Freeman, though it is believed that they have been dating for around two years, according to the Daily Mail. The Taskmaster star previously dated actor Michael Sheen for less than a year in 2018, and was also romantically linked to Spiderman star Andrew Garfield.