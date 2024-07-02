Aisling Bea is a mom-to-be! The Irish comedian and actress, 40, debuted her growing baby bump on stage at Big Slick '24 last month, recruiting some big name celebrities to help her announce that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with partner Jack Freeman.

Bea shared the news with fans on social media on Monday, June 3 when she posted a seris of photos and videos of herself performing as a backing dancer for Sheryl Crow at the charity event in Kansas City. In one hilarious clip, Bea and comedian Seth Herzog, their faces concealed and their stomachs bared with cartoon faces drawn on them, could be seen dancing to Crow's hit "All I Wanna Do." Images accompanying the video showed the pregnant star hugging Taylor Swift's boyfriend and NFL star, Travis Kelce, and also posing with Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd. She starred as Rudd's wife in the 2019 Netflix series Living With Yourself.

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 04: Jack Freeman and Aisling Bea attend the GQ x evian private lunch at Wimbledon on July 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ and evian) - Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ and evian)

"Dignity intact. Got pregnant so I could try and put something beside Paul Rudd's face to make him look older," Bea wrote in the post's caption. She went on to thank Big Slick '24, Herzog, Rudd, Kelce, and Crowe for "helping me show off my bump in the most dignified and classy way possible. Sheryl said myself & Seth could be her very professional back up dancers with our ridiculous idea, how on brand!She really does just wanna have some fun, yawl."

The comedian also penned a sweet message to her partner and actress Elsie Hewitt "for doing full bump glam and to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place."

Bea then warned her followers that "if you use sharpie pen on your skin, it will be there for about two days. Just if you are weighing up what a commitment to an idea is worth. Gentle dermatitis is the answer."

She concluded the post by hilariously clarifying, "to save myself admin. Yes I am pregnant. This time it's not a joke about bread," referencing a 2021 post in which she cradled her belly, writing, "It's a bread! Excited to announce that I have not [and] will not give up bread," before clarifying, "may I highlight that I am NOT pregnant. I am very bloated."

The baby on the way will be the first for Bea and Freeman, a composer and producer. Although details of their relationship are scarce, the pair sparked romance following Bea's romance with actor Michael Sheen in 2018 and after she sparked dating rumors with Spiderman star Andrew Garfield, per the Daily Mail. Bea and Freeman are approaching their second anniversary, having marked their first anniversary in August 2023 when Freeman shared a gallery of images of himself and the This Way Up star, writing, "to 1 whole year with m'lady."