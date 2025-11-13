Beloved ’90s Actor’s Wife Is Pregnant Following Breakup, Reconciliation

Joey Lawrence’s wife, Samantha Cope, is expecting the couple’s second child following their breakup and reconciliation last year.

The Blossom star, 49, broke the news that he would soon be a father of four as he and Cope, 38, attended Dancing With the Stars’ 20th Birthday Party episode taping Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked about his and his wife’s coordinated outfits, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, “Nothing is planned. Not even this.” The actor then pointed at Cope’s baby bump before joking, “This isn’t planned. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Lawrence then deferred to his wife when asked how they were feeling. “It’s not me. She’s the one actually doing the work. I’m just here going, ‘Look at this,’” he said, before Cope noted that she’s feeling “great” right now.

The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter Dylan, also revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. “I got the older girls and then we have our little one, Dylan, who is 3, and then we got this little guy,” said Lawrence. “They are so excited. This one is a boy — first one ever — so everyone is excited that they are going to have a little brother. That is what is so cool.”

The Melissa & Joey star is father to daughters Charleston, 19, and Liberty, 15, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, whose marriage of 15 years ended in 2022. Lawrence was also married to Michelle Vella for three years prior to their 2005 divorce.

It was amid his divorce from Yawn-Nelson that Lawrence and Cope got together after meeting while working on a Lifetime movie. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their daughter a year later.

The pair hit a rough patch in 2024, however, and quietly separated in June 2024. In December 2024, the couple announced they had reconciled, with the Socked In for Christmas star sharing a post on Instagram showing him cuddled up with Cope. “My forever after,” he wrote at the time.

Lawrence has spoken about his dedication to his children in the past, revealing in an August episode of his Brotherly Love Podcast that he’s tried to keep his older daughters out of the spotlight, despite his own fame.

“I literally do everything I can for my family. I always have, and for my daughters especially. It’s the greatest honor that I have,” he said at the time. “I’ve been doing this 43 years, and despite the fact that I’ve been in the public eye for a long time, I’m actually a pretty private person.”

Keeping his kids out of the public eye is “what I feel is best [and] I’ve been able to let my two older daughters grow up, for the most part, not in the spotlight,” the actor continued. “I’ve let them do their own thing, and I’m so proud of them because of that.”