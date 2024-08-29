Melina Alves is breaking her silence amid allegations that she had an affair with her Socked in for Christmas co-star Joey Lawrence. Days after Lawrence's estranged wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce, and after her estranged husband, Edward Rider, claimed in his divorce filing that the co-stars were romantically involved, Alves took to social media on Aug. 28 to set the record straight, denying the allegations.

"It is with a deep sadness and heavy heart that I must address the recent allegations about the relationship between myself and Joey Lawrence, which have unfortunately become a public matter," Alves, 40, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "As a private person, it is deeply distressing to see such personal and sensitive issues being discussed so openly and inaccurately."

The actress went on to "clarify that there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas," as was claimed by Rider in his divorce filings She explained that her relationship with her co-star "was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations. When I met Joey, I was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character. We found common ground in our shared experiences, which led to a strong, supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us."

In order to provide "context to these allegations," Alves claimed that she and Rider have been estranged since January 2023 and have "been living in separate rooms since that time." She said that their "marriage had been struggling for some time, and the separation was a necessary step for both of us." She explained that she had to "obtain a temporary restraining order" against Rider in order to "protect myself in a time of vulnerability." Alves claimed that it was after she went to the police station to report Rider violating the restraining that he "contacted news outlets" with allegations of an affair between her and Lawrence.

She concluded the post by asking "for understanding and respect for our privacy as we navigate these difficult circumstances. This is a deeply private matter that I never intended to become public, and I hope this clarification can help put an end to the speculation and allow both Joey and myself to move forward without further intrusion."

Allegations of an affair between Alves and Lawrence headlines just a day after Lawrence's estranged wife filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Cope cited irreconcilable differences as reason for their split and requested sole physical custody of their 19-month-old daughter, Dylan.

Rider, meanwhile, filed for divorce several weeks earlier, according to TMZ, and alleged in the filings that he discovered in March that Alves and Lawrence were having an affair. Lawrence has not addressed the affair rumors at this time.