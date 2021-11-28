‘Bachelor’ Alum Welcomes Second Child

Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson reveals she and her husband Humberto Preciado have welcomed their daughter, Paloma Ruby Preciado together.

“Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected. Born on Nov. 21st at 3:54 am, she was small but mighty at 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long,” the couple told PEOPLE. “We are all home and enjoying our new party of 4.” Robertson happily adds: “We had to set an extra plate at Thanksgiving this year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year, telling the same outlet how thrilled they were to be bringing home a little girl. Paloma marks the couple’s second child together following son Joaquin Ramon, who is 17 months old. “I am so excited to have a daughter, I can’t wait to do all the girly things with her,” Robertson said at the time. “Dad has been joking that he and Joaquin can’t wait for her first date.”

After delivering their son, Robertson announced the birth of her first child, saying that she was the “happiest girl in Arizona.” “Our boy is here! We welcomed our sweet Joaquin Ramon Preciado on June 19 and our lives are forever changed,” Robertson said. “He weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, [measured] 21 inches long and is the most precious thing we’ve ever laid our eyes on.”

Robertson and Preciado walked down the aisle in Oct. 2020. Robertson shared the couple’s love story with the outlet prior to their nuptials. “Humberto liked a photo of mine on Instagram, and I looked on his page and I messaged him,” Robertson shared. “We chatted a little bit and then we went out a couple days later. Even on our first date, I knew there was something special about him, because I wanted to see him the next day!”

“We got serious pretty quickly. He made it known that he really wanted a family. Getting pregnant was something we had discussed. It wasn’t a total shock,” she continued, adding the moment she knew she’d found her partner. “I truly never believed in ‘when you know you know’ until I met Humberto,” Robertson said. “It’s all been so seamless. Before I met him, I was at the point where I started to lose hope. But he’s been everything I ever dreamt of. And I’m so glad we waited to find each other.”