The Bachelor Stars: Where Are They Now?

Through the 20-plus seasons of the ABC reality-dating show The Bachelor, there have been plenty of love connections, heartbreaks and drama. As Season 23’s Colton Underwood (pictured, above) could attest.

Each season, an eligible bachelor starts with a group of more than 20 women with the ultimate goal of finding someone to marry.

Thanks to this combination of love, lust and drama, The Bachelor has become one of the most popular shows on television. Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor has been one of the top 50 shows, based on viewership, since 2009. And one Bachelor program wasn’t enough to quench America’s thirst for the reality show. Since its debut in 2002, The Bachelor has spawned six spin-offs — The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

It all started back on March 25, 2002, with the first Bachelor in the show’s history — Alex Michel (pictured, above). A businessman from Charlottesville, Virginia, Michel learned about the opportunity through a college friend.

For the inaugural season, 24 eligible women competed to win Michel’s heart, and possibly an engagement by the finale. By the end of the season, Michel chose Amanda Marsh over the runner-up Trista Rehn, although he elected not to pop the question.

And that set the tone for the popular show — some might find their soulmate, while others are left heartbroken.

The lucky Bachelor stars — such as Jason Mesnick (Season 13 — pictured, above), Sean Lowe (Season 17) and, as recently as, Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Season 22) — have found the loves of their lives after handing out their final rose. And other Bachelors — from former NFL player Jesse Palmer (Season 5) to Travis Stork (Season 8) to Ben Higgins (Season 20) — were unable to find love on the show.

Today, just a handful of former Bachelors are with the one they fell in love with on the show. Mesnick and Luyendyk Jr., who both had a sudden (and dramatic) change of heart on their seasons, seem to have made the right choice. On the other hand — as you’ll see — most of these made-for-TV relationships don’t last the test of time (or even a few months).

But where are your favorite Bachelor stars today?

A handful of them are still happily in love with the women they elected to hand their rose to, while a majority of the other relationships ended rather quickly.

We’ve compiled a list of the former reality show stars, and what they’re up today — either romantically or professionally.

Ben Higgins (Season 20)

The second runner-up in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, Higgins was named the Bachelor for Season 20 in 2016. Higgins proposed to flight attendant Lauren Bushnell, but the two called off their engagement in 2017. It was the most-googled celebrity breakup of that year, per Refinery29.

Now: Ben Higgins

Following his season of The Bachelor, Higgins — and Bushnell — starred in the reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? He also co-hosts the Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast.

He’s currently dating Jessica Clarke.

Sean Lowe (Season 17)

A third-place finisher in Season 8 of The Bachelorette, Lowe earned fan-favorite status and was selected to be the Bachelor in 2013. Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici at the end of the season.

Now: Sean Lowe

In 2014, the happy couple wed in a television ceremony that was performed at the Four Seasons Resort Biltmore in Santa Barbara, California. The pair now have two children, with a third on the way.

Lowe has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wife Swap and Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Jason Mesnick (Season 13)

A runner-up on Season 4 of The Bachelorette, Mesnick was selected to star as the 13th season’s Bachelor. He initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, before changing his mind. Mesnick then asked for a second chance with the runner-up, Molly Malaney.

Now: Jason Mesnick

In 2010, Mesnick and Malaney tied the knot in a two-hour wedding special called The Bachelor: Jason and Molly’s Wedding. The couple had a daughter in 2013. They’re pictured here with their family in 2018.

Jesse Palmer (Season 5)

In 2004, NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer became the first professional athlete to be named the Bachelor. The former New York Giant and San Francisco 49er chose Jessica Bowlin, but the couple broke up shortly after the show ended.

Now: Jesse Palmer

Palmer has stayed busy since The Bachelor. He’s a college-football analyst for ABC and ESPN, and the host of DailyMailTV.

On the romantic side, Palmer got engaged to model Emely Fardo in 2019.

Chris Soules (Season 19)

A fan favorite on the tenth season of The Bachelorette, Soules was selected as Season 19’s Bachelor in 2015. Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff at his family’s barn, but the pair would call off their engagement later that year.

Now: Chris Soules

Following his time as the Bachelor, Soules appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.

In 2019, Soules was sentenced to two years of probation for his role in a 2017 car crash that left a 66-year-old man dead.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Season 22)

A runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2012, Luyendyk Jr. returned to the show in 2018 to become that season’s Bachelor. In Season 22, Luyendyk Jr. picked Becca Kufrin as the winner, but then he changed his mind and proposed to the runner-up, Lauren Burnham, during the After the Final Rose special.

Now: Arie Luyendyk Jr.,

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham got engaged in January 2019. They welcomed their first child in May 2019.

Brad Womack (Seasons 11, 15)

An entrepreneur, Womack starred twice as the Bachelor. In Season 11, DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft were the co-runners-up after Womack rejected them both. He then returned in Season 15 to propose to Emily Maynard, but the two ended their relationship in 2011.

Now: Brad Womack

Since appearing on both seasons of The Bachelor, Womack has kept a pretty low profile; he doesn’t even have any social media profiles. In 2013, Womack dated Bachelor star AshLee Frazier.

Andrew Firestone (Season 3)

The great-grandson of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company founder Harvey Firestone, Andrew Firestone proposed to Jen Schefft in 2003. The pair broke up that same year.

Now: Andrew Firestone

In 2008, Firestone married Ivana Bozilovic, an actress and model. The couple has three children.

Firestone, a hotel developer, has made appearances on Celebrity Poker Showdown, Celebrity Paranormal Project and Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School.

Charlie O’Connell (Season 7)

The brother of actor Jerry O’Connell, Charlie chose Sarah Brice, a nurse from Texas, in 2005. The two were in an on-and-off relationship until 2010.

Now: Charlie O’Connell

O’Connell has appeared in Dude, Where’s My Car?, Crossing Jordan and Cruel Intentions.

In 2018, O’Connell and Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund tied the knot.

Travis Stork (Season 8)

During his residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Stork was chosen as the eighth Bachelor. He selected Sarah Stone, a schoolteacher, but the couple broke up one week after the finale aired.

Now: Travis Stork

Since 2008, Stork has been a host on the daytime medical talk show, The Doctors.

Stork married a pediatrician in 2012, but the two divorced in 2015. He wed Parris Bell in 2019.

Ben Flajnik (Season 16)

A runner-up in the seventh season of The Bachelorette, Flajnik — a Californian winemaker — proposed to Courtney Robertson, a model. The couple would later call off their engagement in 2012.

Now: Ben Flajnik

After he ended his run on The Bachelor, Flajnik went on a date with Jennifer Love Hewitt. In 2017, he confirmed he was dating Stephanie Winn, but he appears to be single as of 2019.

Nick Viall (Season 21)

After appearing on The Bachelorette (twice) and Bachelor in Paradise (once), Viall became the Season 21 Bachelor. He ultimately proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they broke up in August 2016.

Now: Nick Viall

Since starring as the Bachelor, Viall, pictured in 2019, has an emerging acting career. He’s appeared on Dancing With the Stars, Speechless, Teachers and General Hospital.

Juan Pablo Galavis (Season 18)

A retired soccer player, Galavis was selected as the first Latino Bachelor in the show’s history. During the finale of Season 18, Galavis chose Nikki Ferrell, but the two ended their relationship in 2014.

Now: Juan Pablo Galavis

In 2016, Galavis began dating Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos. They tied the knot in August 2017.

Bob Guiney (Season 4)

A contestant on the first season of The Bachelorette, Guiney was selected as the fourth Bachelor in the show’s history. Guiney picked Estella Gardinier, a California mortgage broker, but the couple broke up shortly after The Bachelor ended.

Now:Bob Guiney

Following his time as the Bachelor, Guiney married All My Children star Rebecca Budig in 2004, and they divorced in 2010. He’s been married to Jessica Canyon since 2016.

Guiney, pictured here in 2019, is also an entrepreneur and author.

Byron Velvick (Season 6)

A champion fisherman, Velvick was the sixth Bachelor in the show’s history. Velvick asked Mary Delgado to marry him during the show’s finale in 2004. The couple would eventually break up in 2009.

Now: Byron Velvick

Since appearing on The Bachelor, Velvick has been a television commentator for ESPN’s fishing coverage.

As of a 2016 interview with Bassmaster.com, Velvick has a daughter with his wife, the former Belinda Juarez.

Jake Pavelka (Season 14)

Initially a contestant on the fifth season of The Bachelorette, Pavelka proposed to Vienna Girardi at the conclusion of the 14th season of the reality show. The engagement lasted just a few months before the couple split up.

Now: Jake Pavelka

Pavelka has appeared on multiple reality shows — including Bachelor Pad and Dancing With the Stars.

In 2018, Pavelka was dating an attorney from Arkansas, People reported.

Lorenzo Borghese (Season 9)

In 2006, Lorenzo Borghese — a member of the Italian noble family — became the ninth Bachelor. Although he didn’t propose, Borghese did give his final rose to teacher Jennifer Wilson, but the couple couldn’t make their long distance relationship work.

Now: Lorenzo Borghese

Borghese has appeared on the web reality show, America’s Next Princess and Celebrity Big Brother UK since appearing as the Bachelor. As of 2019, his Instagram page was very nearly devoted to shots of him and dogs.

Aaron Buerge (Season 2)

In the second season of The Bachelor, Buerge proposed to Helene Eksterowicz. The engagement lasted just a few weeks, though.

Now: Aaron Buerge

In 2009, Buerge married Angye McIntosh. As of 2018, Buerge is the executive vice president of Legacy Bank and Trust in Springfield, Missouri.

Alex Michel (Season 1)

In 2002, Alex Michel became the first Bachelor ever. Michel ultimately chose Amanda Marsh, but he failed to propose. The couple broke up shortly after the show ended.

Now: Alex Michel

According to his LinkedIn, Michel is currently a “Digital Media Executive” in the Washington D.C. area.

Andy Baldwin (Season 10)

In 2007, Baldwin — a U.S. Naval officer — was chosen to lead the tenth season of the reality show, dubbed The Bachelor: Officer and a Gentleman. Baldwin would go on to propose to Tessa Horst, who broke up with him eight months after the final episode premiered.

Now: Andy Baldwin

Along with being a member of the Navy, Baldwin is also an Ironman athlete and humanitarian.

Matt Grant (Season 12)

In 2008’s The Bachelor: London Calling, Matt Grant became the first Bachelor on the show who was not from North America. Grant, a business consultant, selected actress Shayne Lamas. The pair broke up within months.

Now: Matt Grant

In 2017, Grant wed Rebecca Moring. Upon his engagement, he told People that he was “so excited and happy to be marrying [his] best friend.” Grant is pictured here in 2011.