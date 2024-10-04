'Bachelor' Alum Kendall Long Expecting First Child

The Bachelor Nation family is expanding. Kendall Long has announced that she's expecting her first child with her husband Mitchell Sagely. The baby is due in February 2025. The couple eloped earlier this year. "We have had quite the escapade these past few years," Kendall and Mitchell wrote in a joint Instagram post Sept. 30, "But our most exciting adventure is yet to come. Baby Sagely due February 2025!!" The photos showed the couple posing by the waterside and showing off sonograms of the baby.

Kendall became part of the Bachelor Nation family in 2018 while vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s affection. Long followed it up with another Instagram post on Oct. 1. "THANK YOU all SO much for your love and support with the announcement of our baby bump news! Mitch and I are completely over the moon at the thought of becoming parents!!" she said, adding that it was "very HARD keeping this little secret," but that she and Mitchell were excited to keep their fans up to date throughout her pregnancy. She added, "Here is to the start of my second trimester!"

Long has kept much of her big news private. She and her husband got engaged in 2022. They met through mutual friends before moving to Europe together. In another social media post, she revealed they eloped. "So I've been keeping a little secret these past few years," she wrote on Instagram. "Days before Mitch and I jumped on a plane to move to Germany we got married in Santa Barbara!"

"I just wanted to shout to the world that I'm Mrs. Sagely," she added. "Starting our life together abroad has made me so grateful for my husband, and every day I wake up incredibly proud of the life we are building together." The couple didn't announce the baby's gender.