‘The Bachelor’ Alum AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Daughter Navy Lee

Bachelor Nation just got a little cuter as Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier and husband Aaron Williams welcomed their first child, daughter Navy Lee Williams, Tuesday.

Frazier, who was in the final three woman of Sean Lowe’s season prior to his proposal to now-wife Catherine Giudice, announced the birth of her first child on Instagram Tuesday with a sweet photo of her newly-expanded family of three.

“We are madly in love!” she captioned the photo, adding to another photo of the family trading kisses, “Kisses all around. My entire world, right here.”

Navy was born at 3:23 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 19 inches long, she wrote on Instagram, noting that her first birth didn’t go as smoothly as she would hope.

“He’s got the whole world in His name! Thank you Jesus for this miracle you’ve gifted me with,” she wrote. “I’m not even mad at the fact I haven’t slept but about 30-60 min the last 5 nights. Thank you everyone for all your well wishes and congratulations. In a nutshell, labor was intense. Ended up being 3 days! I’ll be sure to tell you all about it soon.”

She added in an interview with E! News that they decided to give her the unusual name based on a family tie.

“Her name came from my dad, Bruce Lee,” Frazier told the outlet. “When I was adopted, my parents changed my name from Ashley to AshLee. It was important to them to make sure I felt as part of the family. Aaron and I wanted to continue that tradition.”

Frazier and Williams tied the knot in March 2017 ceremony, and the following year she announced that they were expecting a child together on her blog.

“We got back to Houston on the 2nd of January. I was suppose to start my period that day,” Frazier wrote on her blog at the time. “When I didn’t, I took a test that morning. The first test was one of those ones that has two lines. Well, one line was dark and the other was super light. I thought to myself, ‘This thing is crap!’ So I threw it away and decided to take another test before I went to bed.”

“[The next] test was one that read ‘Pregnant’ and ‘Not Pregnant.’ I needed the clear answer,” she continued. “Sure enough, it came out ‘PREGNANT.’ I was freaking out and ran to Aaron and told him as he was hobbling to go use the restroom, ha.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: Instagram/AshLee Frazier