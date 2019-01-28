‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Mom-Shamed for Letting First Grade Daughter Color Her Hair

Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton was recently mom-shamed for letting her first grade daughter, Charlie Emma Stanton, color her hair.

Us Weekly reports that the reality TV star held a poll on her Instagram Story thread to ask if she should let the young girl get highlights, adding a caption that read, “How can I say no to this face?”

She later posted a photo on her main page that featured the two of them posing together, with Stanton writing, “babe’s first highlights,” in the post caption.

The poll reportedly ended with Stanton’s followers voting that she should not let her daughter get highlights, but she did anyway. In the comments on her new post, one fan inquired why she did the poll in the first place if she was just going to do the highlights anyway.

“Because I value your guys’ opinion and do like to hear what you guys have to say … but ultimately it’s my decision regardless of whatever wins the poll,” Stanton replied.

“When I posted the poll about getting Kin’s hair (HARDLY) highlighted, I knew it would trigger the trolls. But I did it anyway … so in a way I was trolling the trolls,” she went on to say in a later Instagram Stories post. “Of course I got some messages saying she’s too young etc. … but I got a lot more saying ‘I’m so glad you let her and didn’t care what anyone negative had to say.’ “

Another follower focused less on the hair highlights, and instead to criticize Stanton’s choice to allow her daughter wear make-up.

“You can do whatever you want with your child. People in glass houses… I’m sure you’re not all perfect parents,” the follower commented. “I do however think the makeup is a bit much at her age, dress up is fine but not out in public or at school… Let them be little girls.”

“When she is in therapy or the plastic surgeon’s office at 13 for not feeling good enough about her looks in this ridiculously shallow insta-world, Mama might be regretting some of the choices she made for her,” someone else wrote. “As the mother of an 18 year old and 15 year old girl..trust me, I know!”

Stanton continued her message back to her followers, saying, “So, moral of the story is, not everyone is going to agree with everything you do … & that’s okay! We all are entitled to our own decisions and opinions and thoughts on parenting etc and not everyone is going to agree with you and that’s OKAY.”

Charlie recently celebrated her fifth birthday.