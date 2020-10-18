Ashley Graham Snaps Bathroom Selfie as She Bares All

✖

Supermodel Ashley Graham is baring it all with her latest selfie. On Sunday, Graham posted a photo that she took in her bathroom, a snap that put her body on full display. Graham, who gave birth to her first child with husband Justin Ervin, a baby boy named Isaac, in January, has been especially open about the topic of body positivity.

In the snap, Graham can be seen crossing her arms over her chest in order to provide herself with a little coverage. Other than covering up her chest area, the mode went nude as she showed off her body. She captioned the photo with, "nakie big girl," along with a waving emoji. Many of Graham's fans responded to the post with a ton of love and positivity. One user even sent the model an incredibly sweet response, as they wrote, "You’re so inspirational, I can’t even begin to explain it. As a girl who struggles to embrace her body, seeing women like you stand up and embrace your own beauty makes me feel a bit better about myself and my own body. Thank you."

As previously mentioned, Graham has been especially vocal about body positivity and making sure that everyone feels comfortable in their own skin. In July, during an interview with PEOPLE to promote her collaboration with Swimsuits For All, Graham explained why she won't be editing photos of herself anymore, as she's only going to focus on embracing her natural self. "There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing'," except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop," she said. "I want everybody to know genuinely... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story."

Graham continued to explain that many individuals deal with issues related to their bodies. But, she wants the people to understand that they're perfect exactly how they are. She added, "A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud."