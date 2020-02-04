Ashley Graham Confirms Son’s Birth, Reveals First Photos

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Graham, who recently opened up about welcoming her first child with husband Justin Ervin. On Instagram, the model detailed that she had given birth weeks ago to a son and posted a couple of photos of the newborn to boot. The news comes weeks after she confirmed her son’s birth with a brief statement on Instagram.

“At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” Graham wrote, captioning photos of herself and her husband holding onto their little one’s hand. “Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow…”

Graham did not reveal her son’s name in the Instagram post. Although, fans will likely be able to hear even more details about the new addition to the Graham-Ervin family during the model’s upcoming episode of her podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

The model previously shared that she had welcomed her first child in late January. According to Entertainment Tonight, Graham took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 20 to tell fans the good news.

“At 6.00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote along with a red heart emoji. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. 1/18/2020.”

Graham originally announced that she was pregnant back in August 2019. At the time, she and Ervin posed for a photo alongside a sonogram snap to reveal the happy news.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she detailed on the pair’s wedding anniversary, August 14. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

During her pregnancy, Graham was open about how much she enjoyed the experience.

“Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care!” Graham wrote on Instagram in mid-December. “I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

Now, of course, months after that message, Graham gets to simply enjoy being a mother to her newborn son.