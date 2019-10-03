Ashley Graham Powers Through ‘Warrior’ Workout While Showing off Baby Bump

Supermodel Ashley Graham may be pregnant, but she isn’t letting her growing baby bump get in the way of her “warrior” workout. On Monday, the 31-year-old mom to be, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, took to Instagram to give fans a look at her vigorous pregnancy workouts.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Graham captioned the video, in which she can be seen wearing black leggings and a sports bra, her baby bump on full display, as she gets “that conditioning work in” by doing cable pulls.

“Come on, all the way down. Flex through the triceps, extend through the triceps. That’s it, Ashley, breathe,” Graham’s trainer, Kira Stokes, can be heard saying off-camera. “Still gotta get that conditioning work in.”

The intense workout drew plenty of praise from Graham’s more than 9 million followers, who sounded off in the comments section of the post.

“Warrior!” one person wrote.

“Holy moley. I definitely don’t have excuses now,” another joked.

“Good grief I need your endurance. You’re putting my pregnancy to shame haha,” a third commented.

“You can see your abs even though you’re pregnant! Goals af,” added another.

“You go girl! Every day inspiration,” praised a fifth.

Many more chimed in by calling Graham their “idol” and a “queen” while encouraging her to “get it mama!!!”

The applause-worthy routine comes after the model, 30, and Ervin announced on Aug. 14 that they are expecting, dropping the exciting news on the same day that they celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

Her filmmaker husband also shared the news, calling Graham his “daily inspiration” and writing that “now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”



In the weeks since the pregnancy reveal, Graham hasn’t shied away from documenting her pregnancy on social media, frequently sharing new photos of her growing baby bump as well as her exercise routines.

At this time it does not appear the couple has announced an expected due date for their baby.