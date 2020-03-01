Ashley Graham Gets Real After Having to Change Baby Son’s Diaper in the Middle of Staples Store

Ashley Graham has certainly taken to motherhood, as she showcased in very “real” Instagram post. The model, who recently gave birth to his first child, a son named Isaac, gave fans a look at what happens when “s— gets real” whilst running errands with your little one.

On Instagram, Graham posted a photo of herself changing her little one’s diaper in Staples after a “blow up” scene caused her to get creative in order to take care of him. She noted that there was no restroom nearby, so she was forced to change her son’s diaper in the middle of an aisle while she was in the store.

“S— just got real!” Graham wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself changing her son’s diaper (the model placed brown heart emojis over her son in the snap in order to protect his privacy). “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

Graham has been incredibly open about her motherhood journey ever since she announced the birth of her son in early February. The model first posted photos of her newborn on Feb. 3 by showcasing a couple of shots of herself and her husband, Justin Ervin, holding little Issac’s hands.

As Graham recounted in another Instagram post, her husband and young son made an appearance on her podcast Pretty Big Deal and, unsurprisingly, she noted that they were by far her favorite guests on it.

“I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever” I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is,” she wrote on Instagram. “[Justin] and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite [Pretty Big Deal] guests so far.”

Graham and Ervin previously announced that they were set to become parents in August on what was the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote, captioning a short clip of the twosome. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”