Ashley Graham Bravely Shares Revealing 'Same Me' Body Photo Following Birth of First Child

Ashley Graham is embracing her post-baby body following the birth of her first child with husband Justin Ervin. On Sunday, just a month after welcoming son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, the super model and now mom of one took to Instagram with a skin-baring photo showing off her stretch marks, celebrating the "same me," but with a "few new stories."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Feb 17, 2020 at 12:23pm PST

Graham's bold and empowering post was praised by her more than 10 million followers, who flocked to the comments section to applaud the 31-year-old.

"Such a beautiful map of a life well traveled!" wrote one person.

"This is beautiful!" added a second. "You have made me (and thousands of other women) feel more confident about our postpartum bodies with this post!"

"Your beautiful!" commented another. "A LOT of us have them. They are tiger strips because we are warriors!"

"Thank you for this picture, makes me feel so much better of myself and my similar stretch marks!" wrote somebody else.

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, Graham hadn't shied away from documenting her changing body, frequently showing off her stretch marks, and her Sunday post was seemingly a callback to her Aug. 18-dated post, which she captioned, "Same same but a little different."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Aug 18, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

Speaking during a November episode of her podcast, Fearless with Ashley Graham, Graham opened up about her decision to show fans her stretch marks.

"The reason why I had posted that original photo, I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn't I just felt terrible," she said. "And that morning, actually...That morning, I was like, 'Get it together, Ashley, there's other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don't you have a dialogue?'"

Graham added that having a "new body" made her feel isolated and alone, and she had to begun understanding a "new world of body confidence."

After announcing in August that she and Ervin were expecting their first child together, the couple welcomed their little boy last month, confirming the news on social media in February. Since becoming a newly-minted mom, Graham has continued to open up about her journey, frequently sharing candid shots of her new life as a mom of one.