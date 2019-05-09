Archie’s First Gifts Revealed: See What Fans Think

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, may just be a few days old, but he is already being showered in gifts from royal fans around the world.

Just four days after becoming a father, the Duke of Sussex embarked on his first trip away from his newly expanded family, visiting The Hague in The Netherlands to help launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eager to celebrate the littlest member of the royal family, the duke was presented with a number of baby gifts, including a toy rattle decorated with rabbits by seven-year-old girl Daimy Gommers and a onesie bearing the Invictus Games logo gifted by Princess Margriet.

Another baby gift! A tiny onesie for baby #Archie from Princess Margriet of the Netherlands 🇳🇱 @InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/yyZMtSP3GD — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 9, 2019

The sweet gestures had fans online gushing over how adorable baby Sussex’s new gifts are.

So cute… Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex receives a gift during a sports training session at Sportcampus Zuiderpark during a visit to The Hague as part of a programme of events to mark the official launch of the #InvictusGames #IG2020 #WeAreInvictus 📸@ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/OLSF9qQuO4 — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) May 9, 2019

Very sweet. Daimy has met Harry a couple of times now. Here in 2016 pic.twitter.com/CCa9JEDbVc — Invictus Coverage (@InvictusbyPepp) May 9, 2019

Little Archie Harrison made his way into the world on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. local time, ticking in on the scales a little lighter than his royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all of whom weighed just over eight pounds. At the time of his birth, baby Sussex weighed seven pounds, three ounces.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 5.26am. he baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth,” the official statement from Buckingham Palace read.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” it continued in part. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Although the world has been eager to celebrate the new royal’s arrival, the baby gifts Prince Harry received on Thursday are not the first that Archie has been gifted.

After announcing their pregnancy in October and embarking on their first international tour as a couple shortly after, the duke and duchess were gifted with a number of baby gifts from royal fans and world leaders.

Attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, the couple were gifted a stuffed kangaroo with a baby joey and fleece Ugg booties, their first baby gifts, by Gov. General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

The couple also received baby gifts via donations to some of their favorite charities, which they had requested in lieu of actual gifts to themselves.