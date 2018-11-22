April Love Geary Claps Back at Critics of Breastfeeding Photo: ‘Don’t Be a Hypocrite’

April Love Geary, the girlfriend of Robin Thicke, is pushing back against one of the most vocal critics of her recent breastfeeding photos.

TV personality Chanelle Hayes took to Twitter on Sunday to bash Geary over a photo of the 23-year-old model breastfeeding her infant daughter, Mia Love Thicke. Hayes felt the photo was unnecessary and “strange.”

“I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby, but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?!” Hayes wrote. Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need??”

I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?! Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need?? #opinions — Chanelle Hayes (@chanellejhayes) April 22, 2018

Geary was not going to let the hate go unanswered. She took to Instagram to share a topless photo taken by Hayes, which she framed as proof Hayes was a hypocrite.

“Hey Chanelle Hayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary wrote. “Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama.”

Hayes popped into the comments to defend herself. She said it was alright for her to take the topless photo since it was a part of her job. She said Geary had no reason to post it, so she should not have.

“Missing the point hun. I did that as a job my boobs HAD to be in pictures,” Hayes wrote. “If and when I’m feeding my child I just get on with it. No issues whatsoever with breastfeeding anywhere I just don’t understand why you feel the need to post a pic of yourself doing it. You don’t need a medal, you breastfeed, well done.”

She continued, “I spent a whole train journey from London to Leeds pumping breast milk for my son but I didn’t feel the need to post a snap of it. Just cannot understand the need? Anyway, each to their own you look beaut and so does your little baba. Congrats on ur new arrival.”

She also replied to comments to clarify that she discovered the photo through the Daily Mail and that she is fine with skin-to-skin breastfeeding.

The photo in question shows Geary breastfeeding Mia while lying down in bed. Geary is topless in the photo and covers the breast not being used to nurse.

She captioned the photo, “MOM pic by baby daddy, Robin Thicke.”

The photo, which has been liked more than 6,000 times, caused a storm in the comments. Some were all for the model’s attempt to normalize breastfeeding, but others thought the photo was indecent.

Geary took to her Instagram story to seemingly reply to all the haters that were chiming in at the time.

“It’s just a boob,” she wrote. “Calm down y’all.”

Geary has often shared her her breastfeeding experience on social media.

The model previously shared the below snap of herself nursing her one-month-old daughter on April 1.

Geary keeps it casual in the snap, tossing on a pink-heart Snapchat filter as Mia nurses on her right breast.

The young mother is currently on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, and decided to play into that setting for her caption.

“Girls gone wild: spring break edition,” she wrote.

She also posted the photo into her Instagram story with an equally playful caption.

“A little boob to kick off spring break,” she wrote.

The photo has already received more than 3,000 likes on Instagram.

Geary and Thicke, who have often been criticized for the age gap between them, have dated for several years, but there are no signs that they will wed any time soon. They seem to be solely focused on raising Mia, at least for the time being.